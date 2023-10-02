Spurs release 2023 Training Camp roster

We have officially arrived at that time of the year. After a loooong wait from the last time the Spurs played basketball on April 9, training camp begins today, and a new era begins. It was quite the eventful offseason, from winning the lottery, to drafting the most anticipated prospect in 20 years in Victor Wembanyama, and putting a cap on a bygone era with Gregg Popovich and Tony Parker entering the Hall of Fame, but now it’s time to look forward.

The Spurs have released this year’s training camp roster, and it’s about what you’d expect, with a few recent tweaks.

Over the weekend, along with buying out Reggie Bullock, the Spurs made a few of other subtle moves, including waiving Seth Milner, whom they had somewhat surprisingly signed to their third two-way contract a couple of weeks ago, along with recent training camp signee RaiQuan Gray. In turn, they also signed Charles Bediako to an Exhibition 10 (or training camp) deal. Bediako played limited minutes on their Summer League squad, so maybe he has a chance to snag that third two-way spot along side Dominick Barlow and Sir’Jabari Rice.

And of course, the final thing to watch for is who makes the final cut for the main roster, which currently sits at 16 guaranteed contracts, before the regular season begins. It will likely come down to Cedi Osman or Khem Birch (unless a trade is in the works that we don’t know about), so keep an eye out. Who’s ready for Spurs basketball?