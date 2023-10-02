Cedi Osman believes Pop is the coach to “unlock a part of his skillset that went dormant”

With the waiving of Reggie Bullock, the Spurs have sixteen contracts. There is one left to shed before the season begins. Conventional wisdom alludes to Khem Birch being the odd man out as his age and position seem the most likely to conflict with the directions the San Antonio Spurs are aiming.

San Antonio Express-News writer Jeff McDonald recently posted an article on Cedi Osman in which he shared that the twenty-eight-year-old Turkish small forward was excited since being traded to the Spurs after their acquired Victor Wembanyama in the draft.

“I’ve never seen anything like [Wembanyama], to be really honest. To be that tall and do all the stuff he does, he has a great opportunity to be one of the best in this league.”

With Osman’s playing time, points, assists, rebounds and steals dipping toward careers lows outside of his rookie season, the move to San Antonio was a welcome opportunity. He accepts whatever role he is asked to take in the upcoming season.

“As a vet, I’m just here to help the young players on the roster and get them better. It’s a different experience. I was their age once, too. Now I’m in a different role. I’m definitely looking forward to it.”

Like most players, Osman views Gregg Popovich as a “legend,” believing the celebrated head coach will be able to tap into potential he was unable to display with the Cavaliers.

“Definitely I was happy and celebrating that I would be here in San Antonio with this franchise. When you step on the court and you see all those banners, you feel great. It’s another reason to work harder and do anything for this team.”

With Bullock having his contract bought out, there is one less wing for Osman to contend with for minutes.

And finally that final contract that must be shed.

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.