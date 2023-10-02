Join Pounding The Rock as the Spurs host the Rockets on October 27th

Pounders, are we ready? After witnessing our beloved Spurs miss the playoffs for four seasons (ending their record-breaking 22 year run), the Silver & Black acquired Victor Wembanyama, the top draft pick of the 2023 Draft.

The future looks bright as the Spurs look to return to the spotlight.

As most of you know, the moment Wemby’s name was called, the demands for tickets nearly shut down the internet. Prices have gone up and seats are hard to come by.

But we have your back with a special deal for San Antonio Spurs tickets!

On October 27, the Spurs are hosting the I-10 rival Houston Rockets and here’s the deal for opening weekend.

PTR Opening Weekend Special Offer:

Discounted Spurs Vs Rockets Game Ticket

Food Voucher (Hot Dog or Nachos and Soda)

Early Access Passes and Courtside Experience (Arrive 2 hours early and sit courtside to watch your favorite players warm up)

For long-time readers, you know I am able to attend a few games throughout the season with my daughter and Courtside Experience is a must for fans of any age.

First off, you don’t have to wait in line until the doors open, you get early access where you are escorted to the lower bowl to watch your the Spurs warm up. It is a unique experience with a hint of intimacy, like being part of the Spurs staff.

Afterward, use your food voucher to fill up before tip off. From there, let your Spurs fandom run free as you cheer on Wembanyama, Keldon, Sochan, Tre, and the guys with 18,000 plus other screaming fans.

Hope to see you on October 27th at the Frost Bank Center.