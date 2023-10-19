Las Vegas Aces win second consecutive WNBA title

They were once the San Antonio (Silver) Stars, so technically, the Las Vegas Aces are still a hometown team for those who followed them all those years. And having Becky Hammon (who played for the Stars from 2007 until her retirement in 2014) as the head coach only makes their victory last night sweeter.

The Las Vegas Aces are the 2023 WNBA Champions.

After eight seasons as an assistant head coach for the San Antonio Spurs, Hammon took on the head coaching job in Las Vegas, the “other” town where her retired Stars jersey is displayed, the only retired jersey by the franchise to date.

She immediately coached the Aces to their first WNBA title last season. She then spent her summer being inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame before returning to Las Vegas where she and the Aces went an impressive 34-6 this summer and took the title last night in New York against the Liberty.

Hammon’s entire WNBA career was spent with both the Liberty (1999-2006) and Stars.

On a sidebar, everyone in my household are all ridiculous Joan Jett fans and the New York Times had a great post about her presence at Game 3 of the WNBA Finals.

Congratulations to Becky, the Aces, and the city of Las Vegas, who have had an amazing season and show no signs of slowing down.

