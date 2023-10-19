What we learned from the Spurs win over the Rockets

Famed NBA talking head Bill Simmons published his annual NBA over/under podcast this week. Your opinion on Simmons may vary, but these shows are always interesting to get a snapshot of what expectations are for teams around the league. It was here where he called the 2023-24 San Antonio Spurs a “tanking” team, and expected them to go under their 29.5 win total over/under.

It’s just the preseason, but this has not looked like a tanking team. Now you can’t really make a call on whether this team will be “good” or not based on four games against frankly, subpar NBA talent (they avoided a top-10 player in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Heat rested their entire roster and Houston is still a young developing team.) They haven’t been tested by the great teams in the NBA like the Nuggets, Bucks or Lakers. The results so far have been up and down but one thing has remained evident – this team has talent.

It manifests itself in Victor Wembanyama’s jaw-dropping plays, or Devin Vassell’s scoring ability, or Zach Collins all-around game from the center spot. It can look like Jeremy Sochan playing aggressive defense, switching to guard one through five, or Keldon Johnson bullying his way into the paint and playing with purpose on defense. Heck, Tre Jones and Cedi Osman have looked like huge upgrades over the bench unit that was featured last season.

In their 117-103 win against Houston on Wednesday night, they ran out a 10-man rotation of players that looked like they belonged on a winning team. Not many tanking teams can say that. That doesn’t mean it’s been all roses. After the game, Gregg Popovich had a quote that stuck out.

“Mentally, we’re not mature enough to understand it’s a 48-minute game,” Popovich told reporters. “It got easy there in the first quarter, start of the second quarter. We turned it over, stopped moving, stopped cutting. They’re young, and that’s where we have to be on top of them.”

Unfortunately, “young plus talented” doesn’t always equal good. It’s rarely boring, but it also doesn’t win many championships. Popovich is of course the great equalizer here. Not many young teams with this kind of talent have been coached by an all-time great. So I’m not telling you to bet the over nor the under on 29.5. But through four preseason games, this doesn’t look like the team that tanked it’s way to 20-wins last season.

Takeaways