San Antonio vs. Houston, Final Score: Spurs beat Rockets 117-103

Most of the San Antonio Spurs preseason has been filled with half glimpses at what the team may look like in the regular season. Starters sat out each of the first three games, making fans speculate who exactly would be in the first five. With everyone healthy we got our first glimpse of the Spurs “tall ball” starting five that features Jeremy Sochan at the point. The new lineup bested the shorthanded Rockets on the way to a 117-103 victory.

Devin Vassell led the way for San Antonio with an efficient scoring night. He had 25 points on 8-14 shooting from the field, hitting 5 of his 10 threes. Victor Wembanyama didn’t wow in the scoring department like he did in his first two games, but still had an impact, putting up 15 points, 6 rebounds, a steal and 2 blocks, while going +16 in his 21 minutes of play.

Observations