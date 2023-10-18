It’s time for Preseason Basketball: Spurs vs Rockets (again)

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

Dillon Brooks is actually a good basketball player, but perhaps his greatest skill is how he uses his annoying behavior on the court to disrupt the opponent’s game, and make them lose their concentration. It’s probably a good exercise for a young team like the Spurs to face someone like that and see if they can keep Pop’s plan in place despite the distractions.

This will be the first preseason game where the entire roster is available to play for the Spurs, and it’s a good thing, because the regular season starts one week from today for the Spurs with a game on Wednesday night against the Mavericks. They will be facing these Rockets again on Friday October 27th, for the third meeting in 12 days between the two clubs.

With just one preseason game left, it’s time for the Spurs to work on their team game, which has looked good for the players projected to be first or second team, but pretty ragged lat in games when the end of the bench players get their minutes. Many of those players will be off the roster next week, and you probably only have a few more chanced to see Khem Birch in a Spurs uniform.

Expect Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell to make some spectacular plays early in the game, and spend most of the second sitting on the bench, or even heading to the locker room early, like they did in the Miami game.

The game will be broadcast on CW35, so it should be free to watch in the San Antonio/Austin area if you have an antenna hooked up to your Television receiver.

Game Prediction:

Keldon Johnson will lose his patience with Dillon Brooks and give him a wedgie. He will be assessed a tech for the effort, but it will be worth it.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets

October 18, 2023 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Space City Home Network, CW 35



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.