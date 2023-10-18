Gearing up for the 2023-2024 season

With the Spurs kicking off the season with the number one draft pick and one of the youngest rosters in the league, there is much with which to look forward.

My birthday always looms around the tip off of the season, so this year I aptly requested a Wembanyama jersey. My wife took me out to lunch yesterday and then down to the Frost Bank Center to visit the Spurs Fan Shop.

They were literally adding new t-shorts in as we were shopping, apparently there are new items coming in daily right now. We asked about Spurs socks and were told “not today, but tomorrow we will in time for the game.”

This also came through my inbox:

Introducing a fusion of style and team spirit that captures the essence of greatness, Nike and the Spurs. This collection is the epitome of sporting synergy, showcasing unparalleled craftsmanship and design. Click the link below to check out all new merch!

Hope to see y’all out there soon.

