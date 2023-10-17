Manu and Tony join Kobe and LeBron in a unique stat

I like anything, no matter how minute, that points out how unique Spurs players are. Legends, in this tweet, to say the least.

Only four players who didn’t attend a U.S. college have scored 3000+ PTS in eventual championship runs:



Tony Parker

Manu Ginobili

LeBron James

Kobe Bryant



The Spurs and the Lakers have some of the best History in the league pic.twitter.com/vAsSadhoE6 — Spurs_Muse (@spurs_muse) October 15, 2023

Some statistics require such fine tuning that it sounds like an offhand comment by an announcer during a slow baseball game-

“Johnson pitches 35% against left-handed batters on the Wednesday after a full moon.”

The addition of “who didn’t attend a U.S. college” is particularly limiting, to be sure, but considering the number of American players whose talent afforded them the opportunity to bypass college, seeing only Kobe and LeBron underscores the difficulty of the feat.

Of the four players listed above, two are legends of the San Antonio Spurs. It should come as no surprise that the franchise that led the charge on international players found two of the four members of this list. Tony and Manu have their names associated with so many records and honors, so what’s one more way to celebrate two of our favorite players.

Thank you, Marilyn, for bringing the OT topics while I was taking some much needed pre-season R-and-R.

2023-2024 officially kicks off in eight days.

Go Spurs Go!

