San Antonio vs. Houston, Final Score: Spurs lose to Rockets, 99-89

After two games of highlights and excitement for the San Antonio Spurs, they played more like a preseason team in a 99-89 loss to the Houston Rockets. While the Spurs rotation players had a largely positive game, the end of the bench allowed the Rockets to outscore them 36-13 in the fourth quarter, blowing the 76-63 lead San Antonio built in the first three periods.

Zach Collins led the way for San Antonio, posting an effective stat line of 18 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 1 block in 22 minutes of play. Amen Thompson led the way for the Rockets, scoring 15 points on 6-13 shooting from the field.

Observations