It’s time for Preseason Basketball: Spurs vs Rockets

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs preseason is about three weeks, and that really doesn’t seem like a lot of time for a team packed with youthful players still learning the game to develop a cohesive team game and finalize their regular season roster. Tonight they will face the Houston Rockets for the first time this season, something they will become accustomed to, since three of their next five games will be against the Rockets, and all three will be played in San Antonio. Game two of the series will be played on Wednesday night, and game three will be on October 27 for the second game of the regular season.

The first two or those games are preseason contests, played tonight and Wednesday. The Spurs’ two best players, Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell will be resting tonight, but Keldon Johnson will be back in the lineup, so this should be a fun and exciting contest.

As with all preseason games, the score doesn’t matter, but it should be interesting to see if Keldon can shake off the rust and lead the team to a solid performance tonight. The Rockets added Dillon Brooks to their roster who had a great summer this season playing for the Canadian National team in the FIBA championships. Despite his reputation as an instigator, he’s a good basketball player, and brings a toughness and competitive attitude to Houston that will make them a better team. It will be interesting to see if Reggie Bullock suits up tonight on the Frost Bank Center court, even though he won’t be wearing a Spurs jersey.

The game will be on CW35, so it should be free to watch in the San Antonio/Austin area if you have an antenna hooked up to your Television receiver. Bring out the rabbit ears and drape tinfoil on them if you need to, because the Spurs are always a must watch.

Game Prediction:

Victor Wembanyama will be assessed a technical foul for dunking the ball from the bench.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets

October 16, 2023 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass

TV: CW 35



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.