Spurs and KENS 5 team up to provide local streaming for 11 games

In an ever-changing world where more and more people are moving away from cable TV, watching sports has become difficult, especially for fans living in the same market as their favorite team. This typically results in backouts because, due to TV contracts, leagues still need fans to watch the broadcasts live. For Spurs fans living in Austin/San Antonio (and therefore can’t use NBA League Pass), the addition of Bally Sports+ (which yes, is still active despite the company filing for bankruptcy) relieved some of the stress, but there is still a bundle of games that are aired on other local TV stations and unavailable for streaming.

That will change somewhat this season for fans specifically in the San Antonio market, as the 11 Spurs games that will be broadcasted by KENS 5 will also be available for streaming on the KENS 5 streaming app and Spurs mobile app. Per Brad Ramsey, senior vice president for media operations of TEGNA (the owner of KENS 5, a CBS affiliate):

“As fans gear up for an epic season, we’re pleased to partner with the Spurs and the NBA to bring these 11 heart-pounding games to every single household across San Antonio. As local broadcasters, our stations have always been the home for live, local sports and lifelong sports fans. We’re incredibly proud of this partnership with the world-class Spurs Sports & Entertainment organization.”

Here are the 11 games you can watch on this service (in central time):

Monday, November 20: Los Angeles Clippers @ San Antonio Spurs, 7 p.m.

Friday, November 24: San Antonio Spurs @ Golden State Warriors, 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 23: San Antonio Spurs @ Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, January 12: Charlotte Hornets @ San Antonio Spurs, 9 p.m.

Saturday, January 27: Minnesota Timberwolves @ San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 3: Cleveland Cavaliers @ San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 10: San Antonio Spurs @ Brooklyn Nets, 5 p.m.

Thursday, February 29: Oklahoma City Thunder @ San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 12: Houston Rockets @ San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 15: Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs @ Moody Center, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 5: San Antonio Spurs @ New Orleans Pelicans, 7 p.m.

With 61 games broadcasting on Bally Sports, that leaves just 10 games fans will have to find alternate means of watching either because they’ll be on national television only or broadcasted by CW35. A complete alternative to cord cutting isn’t hear yet, but it will be interesting to see if that changes with a new television deal after the 2024-25 season. As the sports-watching world changes around it, the sports leagues as a whole must adapt as well if they hope to maintain viewers.

