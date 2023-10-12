Jeremy Sochan talks tattoos and Dennis Rodman comparisons

Some may have noticed some new ink on second-year Spur Jeremy Sochan — some honeycomb to tie everything together on his left arm — and it turns out that while he was getting it done, he had some company. While getting worked on by famed tattoo artist Zac “Lefty” Colbert, Matt Mangano of Tidal League was there to watch and have a conversation about a variety of topics.

Sochan talked about the origins of his tattoos. He got his first tattoo, a sun on his thigh, on a trip to Croatia at age 16, and his stepfather got a matching one to go with it. He also has an abstract of Mary and Jesus based on a figurine his mother had given him and the Greek mythology story of Icarus: a figure who gained wings but was warned not to fly too close to the sun because they would melt, but he was too overambitious, didn’t listen, and ended up falling and drowning. (The moral is basically never get too high or too low.)

He also discussed the Dennis Rodman comparisons, which he embraces but notes that they are entirely coincidental and that he’d rather be thought of as his own person. (For example, his jersey no. 10 is not an homage to Rodman but rather comes from him wearing no. 9 in Europe and no. 1 at Baylor, and 9+1=10.) He also told the story of how he ended up shooting one-handed free throws and how proud it made Pop of him to embrace it.

Finally, there’s a surprise guest appearance from Sandro Mamukelashvili, perhaps the only current Spur who can beat Sochan in the tattoo department, and he explained some of his own tats and looking to do his stomach next.

It’s a great watch, so be sure to check it out!

