What we learned from the Spurs loss to the Thunder

This summer was a practice in speculating on the unknown. At the end of the 2022-23 season, we saw impressive performances from young San Antonio Spurs aiming to prove themselves. Then after selecting Victor Wembanyama with the first-overall-pick, excitement shot through the roof. Then we had to wait a few months to see it all come together.

In the meantime the fanbase began asking questions about the starting five, different player combinations, who will lead the team in scoring, how will they improve defensively. Chief among those questions was just how good will this young team be? Finally on Monday night, we got a glimpse into what this iteration of the Silver and Black are capable of.

In an 81-point first-half explosion we saw that whether or not the Spurs are playoff contenders – they are going to be fun to watch.

Devin Vassell coming off screens for mid-range pull-ups, Zach Collins banging inside, Tre Jones navigating the offense and Doug McDermott nailing movement threes. All of those things were familiar sites. The unfamiliar was everything the 7-foot-4 alien did.

Setting expectations for Wemby feels futile. We’ve simply never seen anything like him before. I know that’s becoming a cliche at this point, but it’s true. Even when it feels like he’s set up to fail in a big time matchup, he finds a way to wow the world.

Right away it’s clear that even good NBA scorers are going to struggle with his length. Drivers were disrupted by his hands while he is in the gap, shooters were bothered with his contests, and even when you think you have him beat, he recovers to block the shot. It took a deep step back from Jalen Williams to get a three over the top of Wembanyama. He’s already showing just how impactful he can be defensively.

Offensively he was unique. No player with his frame has come off of a dribble-handoff and splashed a three point shot. His up and under scooping layup looked more like a prime Derrick Rose move, than something you’d see from a first-year center. His versatility will make him a lethal weapon on the offensive end for years to come. Sure, he turned the ball over and didn’t find a lot of success in the post, but those things will come over the course of the season.

Yes, it’s the preseason. There are plenty of things the Thunder and Spurs need to work on. What we saw on Monday is not exactly what the rest of the season will be like. But the signs are all there that this will be a fun year. There is a lot of talent on this roster, and it will be exciting to see how it all comes together. I for one, can’t wait for the ride.

Takeaways