The Las Vegas Aces are heading back to the WNBA Finals

First off, I never thought I’d say this, but finding a photo of Beck Hammon smiling from the sidelines is almost as problematic as finding a photo of her mentor Gregg Popovich smiling.

There is nary a San Antonio Spurs fan that is unaware of Becky Hammon’s coaching acumen. Hammon joined the Spurs sideline immediately after retiring as a player in the WNBA. Her accolades as a player is quite an impressive list in an of itself.

Hers is the only WNBA jersey currently hanging in the Frost Bank Center.

Just this summer she was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a player.

Her list of “firsts” gained an addition last year when she coached the Las Vegas Aces (formerly the San Antonio Silver Stars/Stars) to a WNBA title. She was the first rookie coach in WNBA history to do so.

And now the Aces are back in the Finals.

On Friday night, they locked in their trip to the championship round with a sweep of the Dallas Wings.

They now await the winner of the New York Liberty/Connecticut Sun Semi-Finals best of 5 series.

Hammon could soon be the female WNBA coach to win back-to-back titles. And locking in 2 championships in her first two season would be another in her many, many successes.

2023 may not be her last trip to Springfield, Massachusetts.

