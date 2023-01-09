It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Grizzlies

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Memphis Grizzlies are tied with the Denver Nuggets for the best record in the west, but without Ja Morant, the suddenly scrappy Spurs may have a chance for a victory or two in their two game series against the Grizzlies in Memphis over three days. The first game is tonight, and it features Tre Jones vs. Tyus Jones, two brothers who are both having excellent seasons and who have had an excellent rivalry so far. Tyus, the older brother, has been the victor in most of the matchups so far, but tonight is an excellent for little brother to take the upper hand, at least temporarily. Even without Morant, the Grizzlies have a more talented lineup than the Spurs, with Jaren Jackson Jr. along with Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks providing offensive punch and tough defense. Without Devin Vassell (knee surgery) and Keldon Johnson (hamstring), the Spurs will have to rely on Tre Jones, Jakob Poeltl, and Zach Collins to have good games tonight, and hope that Stanley Johnson can continue to rejuvenate his career with the Spurs. Malaki Branham has had some solid games recently for the Spurs, and he’s been looking better the more he plays. Some day soon we will get to see Blake Wesley back on the San Antonio roster, with any luck, it will be in one of the Memphis games, if not against the Warriors in the Alamodome on Friday night.

Game Prediction:

Pop will draw two techs early in the game so he can go watch some Jazz and Blues on Beale Street, just a few blocks from the arena.

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies

January 9, 2023 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: BSSW SA



