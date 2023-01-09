Spurs “Welcome back” Brent Barry

Depending on your age and how closely you follow the Spurs, your awareness of Brent Barry may vary.

Barry is currently Vice President of Basketball Operations for the San Antonio Spurs. If you attend games, he is a mobile and visible presence in the AT&T Center during home games.

He played with the Spurs from 2004-2008 earning himself two NBA championship rings with San Antonio. In his first season, he came in off the bench, but after the Spurs initial loss to the Denver Nuggets, Barry was inserted into the starting line-up, helping the Spurs win the next four games and advance in their efforts.

Barry has been with the Spurs front office since 2018 as V.P. of Basketball Operations and last night we was the “Welcome Back” guest.

Brent stepped out after the first quarter to rousing applause and then moved over to join Sean Elliott and Dan Weiss for the Bally Sports telecast.

In addition to his Spursian duties, Barry also fronts a local cover band with the best cover band name of all time - Panic! At The Costco.

