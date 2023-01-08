Report: The Spurs have re-signed Gorgui Dieng to a 10-day contract

For the third time in three seasons, the Spurs are signing center Gorgui Dieng, this time to 10-day contract per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The San Antonio Spurs are bringing back center Gorgui Dieng on a 10-day contract, source tells ESPN. Dieng was waived to make room for a trade with the Celtics on Thursday. He's played 13 games for the Spurs this season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 8, 2023

This comes just three days after the Spurs waived Dieng to make room for Noah Vonleh in a trade for cash considerations from the Celtics. They then waived Vonleh, leaving an open roster spot. Dieng’s return indicates that while the Spurs value his presence, they aren’t ready to recommit the 15th spot to him or anyone else, but they also don’t want to leave it empty. This could also possibly be related to Jakob Poeltl missing last night’s game against the Celtics with Achilles soreness. (Although that also could have also just been the reason the Spurs listed to rest him on a SEGABABA.)

This is the third time the Spurs have signed Dieng. The first came in the 2020-21 season, when he appeared in 16 games for the while averaging 5.3 point and 2.6 rebounds before his season was ended by a shoulder injury. The Spurs then re-signed him this offseason, and he appeared in 13 games, averaging 4.1 points and 3.2 rebounds before being waived on January 5.