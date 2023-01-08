What We Learned from the Spurs’ Loss to the Celtics

PATFO had long been the Gold Standard of how to manage a franchise to ongoing success in the NBA. They drafted wisely, they made wise trades, and they got core players to sign team-friendly contracts. And though Pop and his congenial partner R.C. Buford are still around, they no longer are at the top of their game.

Brian Wright has taken over for R.C. as GM and Pop, as he said himself, is trying to build something for the next guy to work with. Whether or not that next guy, whoever it will be, and Brian Wright can achieve what I would like to call “patfoness” is completely out in the open. Meanwhile, we as observers can find “patfoness” in other franchises. And as far as I’m concerned, you don’t have to look any further than last night’s opponent, the Boston Celtics.

From an off-court perspective, their GM Brad Stevens could turn out to be for the Celtics what Pop is to the Spurs – the towering figure of the franchise, with the difference being that Stevens went from coach to GM, and not the other way around, like Pop. But Stevens was there when they drafted Marcus Smart, when they drafted Jaylen Brown, and when they traded down from first to third pick to get Jayson Tatum – a genius move, in particular because Markelle Fultz was the consensus No. 1 pick that year.

The Celtics have been building around the three guys mentioned with wise draft picks (Robert Williams and Grant Williams) and wise trades: one for Al Horford, one for Derrick White, and one for Malcolm Brogdon. They now have a core rotation of eight guys that make them a serious contender, with the opportunity to remain in serious contention for many years to come. Pretty much like the Spurs were for the major part of the last two decades.

And even when you look inside the current rotation of the Celtics, there are some striking similarities to what the Spurs once had. For example, among their three best players, only two are starting. I had watched the Celtics a couple of times this season before last night. And each time I got the same impression: Their starting five is a well-oiled machine, but it isn’t at its truly best before Brogdon comes in.

Like the uncountable times we were lucky enough to experience it with Manu, the trouble for the opposition really starts when that kind of “sixth man” comes in that makes the term “sixth man” a euphemism. In this case, Malcolm Brogdon. Dare I say the shorthanded Spurs would have won last night’s game if it wasn’t for the Celtics’ Manu-like sixth man? I think I can.

Takeaways