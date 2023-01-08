A Spurs loss never looked so good

The San Antonio Spurs dropping the second game in a back-to-back against the top team in the NBA comes at no surprise. And for the casual basketball watcher, possibly checked out because the Spurs are in their first rebuild in a quarter-century, the loss is possibly expected.

Add to cards stacking against the Spurs that three key players were out for injury, and perhaps that casual game watcher opted for a night binge watching Jack Ryan on Amazon Prime.

To you, I say, don't do that again.

Don’t sleep on these Spurs.

No Keldon. No Devin. No Jakob. No problem.

There are thirteen hungry players sitting on the bench, aching to play. They are dying to get into the mix, show everyone what they bring to the game.

Romeo Langford has had a few of the most exciting offense rebounding slam dunks that Spurs fans have been privy for some time.

Josh Richardson was on fire last night in the fourth quarter tasking a charge and hitting a key 3-pointer.

Tre Jones has arrived as a point guard with grace and style, looking more and more threatening with each passing game.

And Jeremy Sochan is giving this those of us watching religiously enough to believe the is a greater plan and design for the Spurs.

What else do you need?

A win. Sure. But other than that, what transpired last night was a stellar performance with a few minor shortcomings.

The Spurs individually are not greater than the sum of their parts. But imagine if they do.

The future is unwritten and looking brighter with each game...win or lose.

What were your favorite moments from last night’s game?

Welcome to The Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, do not troll and watch the language.