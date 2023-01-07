It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Celtics

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs have beaten the worst, now it’s time to face the first. Last night, despite missing Devin Vassell for the entire game and Keldon Johnson for more that half of it, the Spurs outworked the Pistons for a 121-109 victory in the AT&T Center. Killian Hayes had a good game for Detroit, but with the Spurs top two scorers out of the running, Tre Jones was thrust into a leadership role for the Silver and Black, and passed the test with flying colors, scoring 25 points and stabilizing the team on the offensive end. Jakob Poeltl had a solid game in the paint, with a double-double, and along with unexpected contributions from newcomers like Romeo Langford, Malaki Branham and Stanley Johnson, the Spurs had enough punch to outlast the Pistons.

The Celtics aren’t the Pistons, though, and tonight will be a much harder test. There will be interesting matchups, like Poeltl vs Time Lord (Robert Williams). With the top two scorers for the Silver and Black out tonight, Tre Jones is once again the floor leader in today’s game. The Spurs don’t really have anyone to match up to the Celtics dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, so the Silver and Black will have to defend them by committee. and hope that Jayson doesn’t go off for 60 like he did against the Spurs on April 30, 2021 in a 143-140 Celtics win. Stanley Johnson might end up picking up that assignment, and it will be great to see if the player who was waived by the Jazz this season can keep one of the best players in the league under his 30 point average this season. Today’s game is on KENS5, so use your antennas if you got ‘em, and watch the game over the air in the San Antonio area and on affiliated stations in Central Texas.

Game Prediction:

Robert Williams will leave the game at halftime in a blue box that inexplicably vanishes, saying something about having to save the universe.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics

January 7, 2023 | 5:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: KENS 5



