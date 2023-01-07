The Spurs beat the Pistons for their first win of 2023

The San Antonio Spurs broke a three-game skid with an emphatic win over the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons were within arm’s reach throughout the game, but the boys in Rich Turquoise were able to put the visitors away behind Tre Jones’s 25 points on uber-efficient 11-18 shooting. Romeo Langford and Malaki Branham each contributed 15 and 14 points, respectively. Jakob Poeltl kept busy all night with a double-double of 11 points and 16 rebounds while chipping in 7 assists, 2 steals, and 3 blocks.

With Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson missing from the floor, someone had to step up. Tre Jones filled in admirably with heavy usage while playing heavy minutes. The Spurs leaned on their floor general, and he delivered a win to the Alamo City.

Come for the behind-the-back dribble by Jeremy Sochan, stay for the dazzling dunk by Josh Richardson. Sochan showed off his dribble and point forward skills that ended with an on point pass to a streaking Richardson for the slam. The rookie has been an exciting draw of late as he continues to get comfortable in the NBA.

OH MY JOSH RICHARDSON pic.twitter.com/f2bO55CKVs — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 7, 2023

Jones has been playing tough all season, and Friday night was no different. On this play, the young point guard penetrated the defense for a tough two in the paint.

You dime, I dunk. Jakob Poeltl went for the sprinkles as he dished this beautiful cupcake layup to a cutting Malaki Branham. Poeltl Jam led the Spurs in assists as he was heavily involved in the offense. The big man is averaging 2.9 assists per game this season so tonight’s game was a huge plus for the team.

Every time I hear the Liberty Mutual Insurance commercial jingle, I sing in my head, “LiMu Emu! And Doug. McDermott.” Here, Mister Mcbuckets showed off some athleticism and wisdom to use the backboard for this reverse layup.

Sochan snatched this ball out of the air and drove it through the hoop. Jones set up the gorgeous alley-oop with a perfectly placed lob pass to the flying phenom.

GET ON UP JEREMY!!! pic.twitter.com/jaWs3qPh5P — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 7, 2023

It’s Friday night, might as well pour a nice glass of wine, sit back and relax so you can fire up an endless loop of this pretty play brought to you by Sochan’s beautiful footwork and positioning for the left-handed two down low. Sochan’s offensive game, like a vintage nebbiolo, only gets better with age.

JRich finds ➡️ Jer for ✌️ pic.twitter.com/oASZ6Zj33I — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 7, 2023

Keldon Johnson didn’t finish the night, but he started it in style with his patented barrel down the aisle for two. In 13 minutes of play before exiting with a hamstring injury, Johnson had 8 points on 3-6 shooting.

Big Body right to the rim ‼️ pic.twitter.com/nFdhpFPoPD — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 7, 2023

And last, but never least, the full-game highlights:

Next up, the Spurs stay in San Antonio for a back-to-back to take on the Boston Celtics on Saturday, January 7, 2023.