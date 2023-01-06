It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Pistons

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

Tonight’s game marks a meeting of the 14th place teams in the eastern and western conferences, and the actual outcome probably only matters to hardcore fans. But you’re reading this, so you must be one, so let’s talk about it a little bit. The Pistons’ problems are caused by the loss of their best player (Cade Cunningham) for the season to injury which has forced them to rely on a mixture of veterans like Bojan Bogdanovic and Cory Joseph, and young players like Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren. The Spurs have been an interesting team this year, and one of their most interesting players has to be Jeremy Sochan who showed both sides of being a talented rookie in the league, by playing excellent basketball, and also by making a critical mistake late in the game that was consequential in the eventual loss.

That’s part of the package when you have a team that’s led by inexperienced players. They make mistakes, and they learn from mistakes. It can be painful at times to watch, but it’s never boring.

Devin Vassell had surgery on his balky knee, so the Spurs will be leaning on young players even more heavily for most of the rest of this season, so expect so extended minutes from Malaki Branham tonight, and also Romeo Langford. Keldon Johnson will now be leading the team on both ends, and expect to see him try to involve Jakob Poeltl and Zach Collins more on the offense to free up his drives to the basket. Reclamation project Stanley Johnson has been playing well so far, and might have found his way into the regular rotation for the rest of the season, or at least until Vassell returns, which might not happen this season. Gorgui Dieng is gone, so Charles Bassey might be coming back to San Antonio to get more extended action and maybe a regular NBA contract instead of his current 2-way.

Tonight is the first game of a back-to-back, and tomorrow’s opponent will be the first place Boston Celtics, so tonight is probably the best chance for the Spurs to pick up a win this weekend. Let’s watch and see if the Spurs can take care of business, basketball business.

San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons

January 6, 2023 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: BSSW SA



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.