Jeremy Sochan shines despite scoreless outing against the Knicks

Jeremy Sochan had the worst game of his young NBA career in one of the most heartbreaking losses for the San Antonio Spurs this season. The 19-year-old rookie went scoreless with five fouls in 30 minutes of action, but his biggest blunder was a devastating five-second violation that gave the New York Knicks the ball back with mere moments left in regulation.

Although boneheaded mistakes are easy to rag on, searching for positive developments during a rebuilding season can help make the losses more palatable for everyone involved. And if you look back on the contest, you can see how critical Sochan was to the Silver and Black staging a massive second-half comeback on the road against a playoff-caliber opponent.

Hop back into the film room with us for a short breakdown of how Jeremy Sochan left his mark in Madison Square Garden.

