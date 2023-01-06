Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons

After a disastrous blowout loss against the Nets and a painful last-second defeat against the Knicks, the Spurs are back in San Antonio following a terrible trip to New York. It will be the first game with Devin Vassell officially out indefinitely, so all eyes will be on the Silver and Black to see how they respond.

The Pistons are as good of an opponent to face under dire circumstances as there is in the NBA. Even after a buzzer-beating win against the Warriors, they have a worse record than the Spurs and have a high-profile absence of their own, as Cade Cunningham is out for the season. It should be an even battle, although Detroit does have an advantage on athleticism thanks to rookies Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey.

For the Spurs, it will be interesting to see how they handle knowing Vassell is gone for the foreseeable future. Romeo Langford started the last game against the Knicks and will likely man that spot against the Pistons but he doesn’t offer the type of shot creation Vassell has provided all season. San Antonio might look for Tre Jones to be more active on offense or might need one of Josh Richardson or Malaki Branham to step up off the bench to fill the void.

Spurs Injuries: Devin Vassell - Out (Knee).

Pistons Injuries: Marvin Bagley III - Out (Hand), Cade Cunningham - Out (Leg), Isaiah Livers - Out (Shoulder).

Keep the Pistons off the free-throw line

The lowly Pistons, which rank 24th in offensive rating, lead the league in free throw attempts. They only have two players in the top 50 in free throw attempts per game, Bojan Bogdanovic and Ivey, but Alec Burks and Saddiq Bey are in the top 75 in the league. It’s not a question of simply avoiding fouling one player, as they have several people who can punish a lazy defense. Making matters worse, the Spurs allow opponents the eighth-highest amount of free throw attempts per game, so unless they clean things up on the defensive end, they might have to wait around at the line for the Pistons to get freebie after freebie. Discipline could be hugely important.

Take your time, hurry up

The Spurs rank second to last behind just the Hornets in half-court offense, according to Synergy Sports. With no Vassell to bail out possessions with his shooting, things could get even worse for the Silver and Black if they have to face a set defense. But the Pistons have the second-worst half-court defense in the league, so they can be scored on even when they have time to prepare. The key will be execution. Of course, if things get tricky, the Spurs could also try to run every time down the floor, since the Pistons are not particularly great at defending in transition either, but they will need to avoid turnovers because they simply can’t afford too many empty possessions without go-to scorers to make up the difference.

