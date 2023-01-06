Spurs Alamodome games is going to be epic

On January 13, the Spurs will host the Golden State Warriors as the Silver & Black return to the Alamodome as part of the 50th anniversary festivities.

The Alamodome was home to the San Antonio Spurs from 1993 to 2002. On November 5, 1993, the Spurs played - and won- their first home game in their new abode. Do you know who they played against? That’s right, the Golden State Warriors.

For those of you too young to remember, back in those days the stadium, originally designed for football, had a huge blue curtain dividing the space and limiting capacity under 35,000. For comparison, the AT&T Center seats 18,481.

A week from this Friday the curtain comes down and the entire 65,000 seat capacity will be available. If all seats sell out, this game will go down in the Guinness Book of World Records.

So far, over 50,000 seats have been sold and - at the time of this writing - less than 10,000 remain.

City employees are getting a half-day off so they can attend. Via will have park and ride options to get you downtown without the traffic and parking. Multiple low price seats have gone out and there are still $10 seats available while supplies last.

And there has now been a commemorative t-shirt added to sweeten the deal for those of you still on the fence.

Featured Game Activations Include:

⭐ Pre-Game Lightshow Starting Lineup – arrive early!!

⭐ Ally Brooke National Anthem Performance

⭐ Tag Team Halftime Performance

⭐ River Barge Photo Ops *

⭐ Post-Game Fireworks Show

For an additional $10, add on a limited-edition “Back Home in the Dome” T-shirt to your ticket, while supplies last!

Click HERE for the link to buy. There are tickets in all seating sections and under all prince ranges, so you can definitely find what you’re looking for.

Who’s coming with me?

Welcome to The Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, do not troll and watch the language.