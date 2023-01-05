What we learned from the Spurs loss to the Knicks

You can hear it now: Those NBA trade machine sites are firing up, and hypothetical trades are being slung around like drinks at a sports bar. And with that, we have officially entered the trade candidate audition phase. We’re 36 days away from the NBA trade deadline — a day when contenders try to utilize whatever remaining assets they have in order to assist tanking teams unload the veterans that help them win too many games.

For the San Antonio Spurs, they have a number of players that GMs of other teams are probably keeping an eye on. Josh Richardson, Doug McDermott, and Jakob Poeltl were all thrown into discussions about whom the Spurs might try to trade to accumulate more future assets. As the season has progressed, they’ve all played well enough that you could envision a team like the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, or the Dallas Mavericks trying to pry them away to help their title hopes.

The Spurs aren’t the only ones with veterans that could possibly be on the move, which only makes the performance of these aforementioned Spurs more important. Every McBucket Doug scores, every long-distance call Josh makes, and every shot that gets swatted by Blockob strengthens the Spurs bargaining chip and increases their value.

How well these players play make them potential trade candidates, but on top of that, how well the backups and youngers players play makes them more expendable. The better Zach Collins plays, the easier it gets for the Spurs to move on from Poeltl, especially if they’re able to get a younger big they can get to fill in as the backup center. The same goes for Malaki Branham and Romeo Langford. If they’re able to provide consistent production, moving on from Josh will start to seem like an inevitability.

Life moves fast in the NBA, so these vets could be suiting up for the Spurs down to the very last minute. Until then, every second they get on the court is a chance to prove why contenders should let go of a draft pick or two to get them on their roster.

Takeaways