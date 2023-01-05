Keldon Johnson’s 26 was almost enough as Spurs’ comeback falls short against Knicks

After getting blown out by the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night, the Spurs looked to sweep the season series against the Knicks in Madison Square Garden. Jalen Brunson had other plans. He dropped a regular season career-high of 38 points to go along with seven rebounds and six assists as the Spurs’ comeback in the fourth fell short due to late-game miscues.

Keldon Johnson seems good at this basketball thing. He led the Spurs once again, this time dropping 26 points, seven rebounds, and two assists.

Here he gets the tough and-one finish over Jericho Sims.

How about another? This time he sinks a floater while being fouled by Julius Randle.

COUNT IT pic.twitter.com/ifZjVmDhxD — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 5, 2023

Let’s make it three! Off the Jeremy Sochan pickpocket, Keldon euro steps for an and-one finish while being fouled by Brunson. Although Jeremy didn’t score he still had 4 assists, a rebound, and a steal in 30 minutes played.

Big Body coming' thru



Sochan steal ➡️ KJ three-point play! pic.twitter.com/aXESqXEjLO — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 5, 2023

Corner Specialist coming through! Here KJ hits a late-game three to tie the game at 107.

KELDON JOHNSON THREE BALL pic.twitter.com/uSQ2M0rIbf — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 5, 2023

Josh Richardson dropped 20 points off the bench to go along with four assists, three rebounds, and a steal.

J-Rich hits a tough shot from the free-throw line. You’re going to see a lot more of these in this game.

Here he hits the cool step-back jumper over Immanuel Quickley.

This man still has hops! J-Rich slams it off the Doug McDermott missed three.

Here’s another tough shot by J-Rich in the lane. This time it’s over Quentin Grimes.

Once again, this. man. has. HOPS! J-Rich with a smooth cut to the basket for the wide-open slam off the Zach Collins feed. Collins was perfect from the field (6/6 FG) and finished with 16 points, three assists, and three rebounds off the bench.

The cut. The finish. *chef's kiss* pic.twitter.com/DaCEU4liF6 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 5, 2023

Another game, another floater. Tre Jones got the Spurs on the board with a floater in back-to-back games now. He finished with 14 points, six assists, four rebounds, and a steal.

Romeo Langford got the start over the injured Devin Vassell, and showed off the range from the corner. He finished with seven points, three rebounds, and an assist in only 13 minutes played.

Stanley Johnson dropping buckets! Here’s one of his laser threes in the game. He finished with eight points, three assists, and two rebounds.

Here’s the other one. Also, the beautiful ball movement is a sight to see!

peep the ball movement pic.twitter.com/cFeODUHHPh — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 5, 2023

DOUG MCDERMOTT POSTER ALERT! The play of the night for sure. Someone check on Sims please. He finished with 15 points, two rebounds, a steal, and a block off the bench.

OH MY, DOUG pic.twitter.com/HtqbWsLuSh — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 5, 2023

Here Tre speeds past Brunson for the easy layup.

makin' his way thru traffic pic.twitter.com/PuJs062uxE — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 5, 2023

Hopefully, Vassell and Blake Wesley come back soon, it’s fun to watch this young team at full strength. Anyways, here are the full game highlights.