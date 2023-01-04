It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Knicks

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

Madison Square Garden is a tough place for visitors to play, and with the Spurs having been in New York City for at most of the last week, it could be hard for them to think about basketball, surrounded by incredible restaurants and distractions from every direction. They say that New York is the city that never sleeps, and not sleeping isn’t great for playing a sport. One guy who’s going to be awake is Julius Randle, who is going to remember that the Spurs took advantage of his team coming off a tough loss to Luka Doncic to beat them 122-115 despite a 41 point masterpiece from Randle. He might go for 50 tonight.

The Spurs have a healthy roster tonight, except for Vassell, who is questionable but expected to play. Not that that helped that much against the Nets, who easily outclassed a somewhat dispirited looking San Antonio team by 36 points a few days ago. The Spurs will need to forget that lackluster effort to make tonight’s game competitive, but the Knicks aren’t going to make it easy, after last week’s game in San Antonio, they will be ready. It’s going to be fun to watch, and with any luck we’ll see continued improvement from the young players for the Silver and Black, and a game that’s competitive until the final buzzer.

Game Prediction:

Keldon Johnson will buy a hot dog from the vendor outside Madison Square Garden and will miss the game with stomach upset, but as a consequence, he will be immune to all bacteria on Earth after he recovers.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at New York Knickerbockers

January 4, 2023 | 6:30 PM CT

