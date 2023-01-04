I totally missed Doug McDermott’s birthday

Today is January 4th and I am already behind on my New Year’s resolution to ride my bike 10 miles a day (I rode 5 on New Year’s Day and haven’t ridden since), behind on work, yard work, packing away Christmas decorations, and celebrating the birthdays of the members of the San Antonio Spurs.

Yesterday, Doug McDermott turned 31.

The Spurs are in New York and his birthday was in between game days, so hopefully the former Creighton Bluejay was able to celebrate it right.

Since joining the Spurs, McDermott has been averaging over 10 pints per game. This season, he has come off the bench as a three-point assassin hitting over 40% with the Silver & Black.

His name pops up as trade bait, but for the now the Spurs are wise to keep him close as he helps keep the team competitive and checks a lot of boxes when healthy.

Happy belated birthday, McBuckets! I won’t miss it again.

Welcome to The Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, do not troll and watch the language.