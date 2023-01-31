Keldon Johnson continued to show off his driving ability against the Wizards

The Spurs did their best to keep up with the Wizards, but they did not have enough to overcome the visitors on Monday night. Keldon Johnson led all players with 26 points while Jeremy Sochan continued his rookie renaissance with his seventh straight double-digit scoring game by pouring in 17 points. Zach Collins came off the bench and notched a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. The good guys will hope to break their current losing streak in their last few remaining home games ahead of the annual rodeo road trip.

Keldon Johnson crossed over into the Upside Down with this nasty move to split two defenders on his way to an and-1 bucket.

Johnson continues to show some growth in his ability to score off the dribble. This season, the Spurs forward has shown his ability to score in volumes, but the next step for the burgeoning young player will be his ability to get more teammates involved as a playmaker.

and ONEEE pic.twitter.com/mgR4meOgZw — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 31, 2023

Sochan delivered a nice bounce pass to Doug McDermott, who cut hard toward the basket where Zach Collins kindly put back the shot.

McDermott and Collins showed off their grit and effort while Sochan showed off his vision and playmaking skills after successfully breaking down the defense and finding his teammates for a shot attempt at the rim.

that was nice pic.twitter.com/jxwllfA7BF — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 31, 2023

The last time Collins made a three was January 24, 2023. I remember that day. The Cowboys lost in the playoffs (again), and Patrick Mahomes had not made his third Super Bowl in four years (yet).

oh yeah, Zach pic.twitter.com/U7hLsA2oXS — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 31, 2023

The young Spurs displayed their speed in the open court off the steal. Malaki Branham and Tre Jones played a two-man game of pin the basketball to the rim on a fastbreak. They won the battle even if the Spurs lost the war (game). Ay but the effort ay the effort, why did I write that with an Irish accent running through my head?

We’ll never know.

Stanley Johnson didn’t guard Bradley Beal

But Stanley Johnson had a great steal

All the Spurs players and all the Spurs fans

Couldn’t believe that Stanley Johnson slam

This Stanley Steal & Slam



This Stanley Steal & Slam

#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/ungz8wJr5w — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 31, 2023

Jeremy the Destroyer continues to impress with this phenomenal running hook. The rookie is providing Spurs fans a new layer of scoring with each new game he is playing on this current upward trajectory.

Jakob Poeltl airmailed this perfect lob for Sochan, but followed through his pass for the quick two after Sochan admirably salvaged his shot attempt by quickly dumping it off to a cutting Poeltl.

Jak gettin' it done pic.twitter.com/oc8GesMvRg — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 31, 2023

“Do unto others as you would have them do unto you”

does not apply here because when you generate offense from some tough defense, no one wants that smoke blown back into their faces.

Here, the Spurs went off to the races after Keita Bates-Diop secured the steal and pushed ir forward to Keldon Johnson, who quickly found Jeremy Sochan for the boomshakalaka.

And last, but never least, the full-game highlights:

Next up, the Spurs ring in February 2023 with a home matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.