Danny Green’s NBA path is a classic Spurs story

Danny Green played with the San Antonio three different times. He also won three NBA titles, his first with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014.

Green is currently signed to the Memphis Grizzlies although he has yet to play this season.

San Antonio passed through Memphis earlier this month and played a “baseball” series pair of games in the Home of the Blues, and Spurs radio announcer Bill Schoening sat with the former North Carolina Tar Heel as part of his Sound of Spurs podcast commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Spurs franchise.

Hear Bill and Danny reminisce during episode 11 about the Spurs as well as Danny’s start in the NBA and how each NBA title is quite different.

