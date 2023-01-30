It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Wizards

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs finally played well for 48 minutes, pounding the rock for all of regulation, coming back to tie the game and even having a few opportunities to win it as time ran out. Unfortunately, for them, it was a 53 minute game, and their performance in overtime wasn’t good enough as Chris Paul and the Suns outscored the Silver and Black 18-8 in the extra 5 minutes. It was a fun watch, and great to Jeremy Sochan becoming a real difference maker right before our eyes.

Tonight, they face the Wizards, who have an interesting mismatched cast of characters leading them to a 23-26 record, at the edge of the play-in tournament. Washington has undeniably talented players, and Kyle Kuzma is really coming into his own now that he’s not in LeBron’s shadow, and with Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingas, they can score. Team chemistry could be an issue, but with Wes Unseld Jr. at the helm, it’s a team that should be well-motivated. Can the Spurs build on the momentum they created on Saturday? Let’s watch and find out. It’s going to be a cold night out, so let’s stay in and watch basketball.

Game Prediction:

The NBA will authorize the usage of the old red white and blue ABA ball for tonight’s game, and in tribute, both teams will score over 140 points

San Antonio Spurs at Washington Wizards

January 30, 2023 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally SW SA



