The Lakers vs. The Spurs, now and forever

Magic and Kareem. Kobe and Shaq. LeBron and The Brow.

No matter to which era of the Los Angeles Lakers you are referring, they are always a force with which to be reckoned.

The San Antonio Spurs may be that “little engine that could” small market NBA team, but their rivalry with the Lakers has been an epic battle for decades.

There are the losses. In particular, the Derek Fisher “0.4” that rattle San Antonio’s cage. But for the yin, there is yang, and the Spurs have ruined title dreams in Los Angeles. 2003 comes to mind. They also handed the Lakers losses that closed The Great Western Forum as well as the Staples Center and ended their tenure in those arenas.

Whether you prefer the glitz and glam of Hollywood or the heritage of a military town whose team has been anchored by some of the most respectable men to ever play the sport, the game doesn’t get much better than when the San Antonio Spurs face off against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Episode 15 of The Ring of the Rowel highlights the continuing sage of one of the best rivalries to encapsulate the Spurs 50 year history.

