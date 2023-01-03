Almost everyone scored in the Spurs’ blowout loss to the streaking Nets

After losing a heartbreaker to the Dallas Mavericks on New Year's Eve, the San Antonio Spurs looked to start 2023 off right with a victory in Brooklyn. However, the Nets were on a mission from start to finish. The Spurs never led in a wire-to-wire loss, 139-103. Everyone on the Spurs got playing time and filled up the box score except Doug McDermott who shot 0 for 4 from the field but chipped in four rebounds and an assist.

Surprise, surprise. Keldon Johnson led the Spurs in scoring with 22 points. He also chipped in four rebounds, an assist, and a block.

Here he comes swooping in on the finish.

Here comes The Mustang! pic.twitter.com/BmvLsuobvH — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 3, 2023

He also had a lot of tough finishes in this game, with this one over Kevin Durant.

Tough stuff, KJ pic.twitter.com/ZVtxb8kaIW — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 3, 2023

Here he blocked Kyrie Irving’s shot and found Devin Vassell on the other end for a three-ball.

Block by KJ ➡️ Dev for three! pic.twitter.com/FB2rg0VF9Q — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 3, 2023

Tre Jones got the Spurs on the board with this crispy floater. He finished with six points, seven assists, a rebound, and two steals.

.@Tre3Jones floater to get us started pic.twitter.com/bdjGObrx3W — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 3, 2023

Jeremy Sochan got Ben Simmons to bite on the pump fake for the and-one. He finished with five points, three rebounds, an assist, and a steal.

Vassell finished with 14 points, three assists, and two rebounds with a thrice of threes including this one.

Malaki Branham found Sochan in the paint for the tough finish over Irving. Malaki finished with nine pints, three assists, and two rebounds.

Josh Richardson euro-stepped his way for an east layup over TJ Warren. He finished with 11 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

JRich with the Euro step! pic.twitter.com/3heAS3vsKV — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 3, 2023

Here’s another clean transition three by Devin.

J-Rich knows how to stroke it from deep as well.

Absolutely love this play. Tre put a nice move on Durant and finished over both him and Irving.

Jakob Poeltl with one of the easiest dunks of his life. Jakob finished with 6 points, 11 rebounds (6 Off/5 Def), two assists, a steal, and a block.

Jakob jam pic.twitter.com/ErgXTE7gkU — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 3, 2023

Romeo Langford had maybe the highlight of the night for the Spurs. After getting the steal on Day’Ron Sharpe, he finished the fastbreak on the other end with a ferocious one-handed slam. He finished with eight points, three rebounds, and a steal.

And finally, here are the full game highlights.