Spurs former guard Patty Mills still bringing that high energy to the court

Last night the young San Antonio got schooled by their elder statesmen Brooklyn Nets at the Barclay Center.

The game was ugly from start to finish, but the guys need to continue to get up off the mat, dust themselves off, and retain that knowledge for future reference.

Covering the likes of Kevin Durant is a great education for Jeremy Sochan. And learning to cover sharpshooters from beyond the arc is still taking shape. Mostly, the reminders that a team cannot win with bulk turnovers should be that much more embedded.

But one thing any Spurs player, new or old, should be aware of is this- Patty Mills knows how to take a charge.

Mills should have a TED Talk or a Master Class dedicated to his defensive propensity.

I honestly miss Patty. The passion he brings to a bench as well as his humanitarian activity made him an undeniably popular Spur.

Welcome to The Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, do not troll and watch the language.