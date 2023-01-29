What We Learned from the Spurs’ Overtime Loss to the Suns

132.25 — that’s how many points the San Antonio Spurs conceded on average over 48 minutes in the four games leading up to last night’s matchup. Against the Suns they conceded 128 points in 53 minutes. These are better numbers, but it doesn’t really mean the Spurs executed much better on defense last night. They’re still a shambles on that end of the court. But you know what? That’s okay. For the moment, that is. It helps the draft odds. And the primary focus this season is probably on offensive development anyway, since that was what everyone was worried about before the season. The game last night was a good case in point there is actual development in that department.

