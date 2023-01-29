Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson light up the scoreboard in overtime loss to Suns

The San Antonio Spurs dropped their fifth consecutive game on Saturday night, falling to the Phoenix Suns in a well-fought contest that witnessed them erase a 13-point second-half deficit to force overtime. Though they ultimately lost by double figures, their effort was commendable.

Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan were fantastic. The latter recorded a career-high 30 points, eight boards, and five assists, as the former scored 34 points. The Silver and Black got a glance into the potentially promising future of their frontcourt, and that was a victory in and of itself.

Keldon Johnson usually relies on his muscular frame and physicality to get to the rim, but he showed off his touch with this off-balance floater from outside the paint.

make way for KJ pic.twitter.com/Ly99V18Za8 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 29, 2023

Though the fourth-year small forward nearly lost the ball on this dribble combination, he kept his composure and nailed a difficult stepback three with the clock ticking down.

KELDON FOR THREEEE pic.twitter.com/5XabZbKjUm — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 29, 2023

Doug McDermott isn’t known for his defensive prowess, but he pulled off a perfectly timed dig to strip Damion Lee before delivering a pinpoint shovel pass to Jeremy Sochan.

Zach Collins also connected with Sochan, corralling an offensive rebound among a sea of purple jerseys and hitting the rookie in full stride for a massive two-handed slam.

Jakob Poeltl got in on the rim-rocking action, effortlessly flowing from a pick-and-roll screener into a second-chance opportunist as he put back a misfired layup from Sochan.

Sochan recorded the highlight of the game in the third quarter, attacking baseline and contorting in the air for a finish that looked strikingly similar to the infamous Dr. J scoop.

.@JeremySochan gettin' us started in the second half pic.twitter.com/XfPxUXjuY2 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 29, 2023

The 19-year-old forward continued showing off his diverse array of skills, connecting with fellow rookie Malaki Branham on a backdoor cut that left the Suns turned around.

The Jerm (do we like this nickname?) was in another galaxy in the second half, scoring 14 points in the third quarter, including this straightaway catch-and-shoot three-pointer.

Jeremy is balling out rn pic.twitter.com/4FKtOSVFZO — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 29, 2023

Despite struggling to get much going for most of the contest, Tre Jones came up with a momentous steal that helped keep San Antonio within striking distance in the final frame.

How about this sequence from the Spurs that made it a one-possession game? These are the plays that should make fans optimistic for the future of basketball in the 2-1-0.

THE BLOCK. THE BUCKET. THE CHAOS pic.twitter.com/kMV5kdUFs1 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 29, 2023

And as always, here are the full game highlights.