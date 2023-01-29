Spurs “Building Dreams” highlights the progress of this year’s draftees

2023, a new year, a new docuseries to commemorate the San Antonio Spurs.

Last summer, the Spurs drafted three nineteen-year-old players, fully embracing a rebuild and making youth the key to the future.

Episode of “Building Dreams,” presented by Self highlights the journeys taken by each of Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham, and Blake Wesley. They share what making it to the NBA has meant to them since being drafted by the Spurs.

Things certainly have been exciting since the season started as each one has made his NBA debut and started contributing to the team.

Hear directly from the youngsters as they share their “Welcome to the NBA moment” in what will sure to be something to revisit as these players continue to develop and grow into the Spurs they will become.

