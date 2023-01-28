It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Suns

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Phoenix Suns were expected to be near the top of the Western Conference standings this season, but they’re only a .500 team as they’ve struggled a bit with chemistry issues, player injuries, and the fact that Chris Paul finally looks like an old player in his 335th year in the league. OK, it’s only 17, but it seems like forever. He’s only averaging one point less than last season, but it’s the lowest scoring output of his career, and his defense has also suffered, with only 1.4 steals per game, which is also a career low.

With Devin Booker out tonight, the Spurs have a decent chance for a turnaround win after a dreary 0-3 west coast road trip this week. The cozy confines of the AT&T Center should be friendly for a breakout game from Keldon Johnson, and for Tre Jones to continue his offensive improvement while limiting some of the turnovers that harmed the Silver and Black in Los Angeles. If Jeremy Sochan misses tonight with the quad injury he suffered in the Lakers game, his place should be taken by Keita Bates-Diop, who has been playing well lately. Malaki Branham will start if Romeo Langford can’t go, and the 19-year-old rookie will once again be learning to play in real game situations, which will be fun and also stressful to watch.

The game will be televised on KENS5 in San Antonio, so if you have an antenna on your TV, you can watch the game for free in the San Antonio and Austin area, including the surrounding Hill Country.

[NOTE: In a previous version of this story, I said that Branham was 10 years old instead of 19. I caught the typo before the story was published, but I really wanted to leave it in.]

Game Prediction:

Someone will discover the painting of Chris Paul in his attic during halftime, and he will suddenly age 150 years in an instant.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Clippers

January 28, 2023 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: KENS5



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.