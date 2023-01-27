Jakob Poeltl goes “One on One” with Bruce Bowen

The San Antonio Spurs continue to add media content as part of their 50th anniversary celebration.

Last month the Spurs premiered their One on One series, pitting a current Spurs player with one of their historical stars. Episode one featured Devin Vassell and George Gervin. Episdoe two just dropped with Jakob Poeltl and Bruce Bowen.

Putting two of the Spurs defensive stalwarts together makes for one great conversation.

The three-time NBA Champion met up with current Spurs big man at Escobar Park here in San Antonio.

In one of the early shots, I noticed my training office is in the background. How did I miss this meeting of the minds?

Bowen and Poeltl shared about passing along the skills to the next generation. Bowen actually asked Poeltl if he knew who Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was. I guess we are now at that point in our history. Fortunately, he did.

Poeltl also pointed out how many of the Spurs legends are still a visible part of the organization. In the locker room, on the court, and available in instances like these where a young player can gain institutional knowledge from someone who knows the system.

And as Bruce and Jak joked, “it’s like we’ve played for the same coach.”

