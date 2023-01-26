San Antonio vs. Los Angeles Final Score: Spurs suffer another blowout loss to Clippers, 138-100

The San Antonio Spurs, after losing three in a row, continue their 3-game road trip in Los Angeles to face Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers. The Spurs fell 0-3 this season to the Clippers after their last matchup on 01/20. Devin Vassell is still out recovering from his knee surgery, and Charles Bassey is assigned to the G-league. The Spurs are playing back-to-back games after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers the night before.

Observations

Blake Wesley is getting minutes tonight. You love to see it.

Isaiah Roby got a dunk and 1. It’s good to see these younger Spurs players getting playing time, and points.

Can we just enjoy this beautiful sequence for another McBuckets three?

smooth like pic.twitter.com/nSDgTjqVfb — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 27, 2023

Stanley Johnson committed three turnovers in a row. Growing pains.

Zubac bulldozed over McDermott, but didn’t think that was a foul?

Clippers have their highest lead in the first half this season. Leading the Spurs 78-57.

Kawhi is keeping Keldon off balance as he plays defense, allowing Kawhi to get shots and be effective on the court. Keldon is playing great defense, but Kawhi is very difficult to contain.

Meanwhile, in the G-League, Charles Bassey scored a career-high double-double 40 points, 16 rebounds this evening for the Austin Spurs. Totally cannot wait until he comes back to the Spurs. His development has been incredible to watch.

40 PTS 16 REB 19/24 FG



Charles Bassey is a FORCE. He scored a CAREER-HIGH in a grown-man double-double night for the @austin_spurs! Bassey did this in only 32 minutes of action. pic.twitter.com/AwZgeGvOzY — NBA G League (@nbagleague) January 27, 2023

Spurs already committed a couple shot clock violations this evening. Hopefully they become more disciplined in the next few games, or it could be that the Clippers are just that good at creating opportunities for the Spurs to make mistakes.

There’s a size mismatch on the court, the Clippers are noticeably a way bigger team in size over the Spurs. The Spurs have had their work cut out for them tonight, but they’ve been playing with a lot of aggression and hustle regardless.

I understand many people are frustrated with the Spurs rebuild, but it’s actually really fun to watch when you’re watching their development throughout the season as each game passes by. And let’s be honest, the team just isn’t the same without one of their key players, Devin Vassell. His presence on the team is terribly missed. However, moments like these, where you see Keldon Johnson play with aggression no matter what, are what make these games worth watching:

Keldon Johnson with the fancy finish to the rack pic.twitter.com/762zM0WfX8 — Spurs Nation (@SpursNationCP) January 27, 2023

Paul George hits a three from downtown and Spurs are now down by 32 points with 7:22 left in the 4th quarter.

Turnovers have been an issue all night. Spurs can’t seem to catch a rhythm all evening long, and their defense is pale in comparison to the Clippers.

Final score, 138-100. Spurs fall 14-35.

Up next, Spurs head back home to the AT&T center to face the Phoenix Suns at 7:00 p.m. CST.

To hear the Clippers perspective of tonight’s game, visit Clips Nation.