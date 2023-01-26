It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Clippers

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs have had a problem with teams that have superstar performers, and the Clippers have one the league’s best in Kawhi Leonard, who I hear was once a member of the Silver and Black. All of that was some time ago, and now Kawhi is the leader of the other team that plays in Crypto.com Arena, who are just above .500 and in the middle of the Western Conference standings. They say the best ability is availability, and that’s the only NBA talent where Kawhi isn’t among the league’s elite. The plan for the Clippers is to use load management during the regular season to try and keep him healthy for the playoffs. This is a strategy which hasn’t yet been successful in Los Angeles for him, but this might be his year, as he looks to be in excellent shape for the 2023 postseason.

The Spurs are coming off a disappointing loss in the same arena last night, to LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the other denizens of Crypto (not to be confused with Superman’s pet dog, Krypto). The Spurs showed signs of playing something more resembling defense last night, but it all fell apart down the stretch as they faded late in a cataclysm of turnovers and bad defensive rotations. If the Spurs can put together three good quarters again tonight, they’ll be one quarter away from a victory. That could be when Keldon Johnson, Stanley Johnson, and Tre Jones suddenly remember that they need to play that way for another few minutes to make the game interesting at the end. Let’s watch, it’s bound to happen sooner or later. Why not tonight?

Game Prediction:

Keldon Johnson will tell Kawhi Leonard a joke so funny that it makes his operating system reboot on the court, leading to a wide open dunk for KJ.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Clippers

January 26, 2023 | 9:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: BSSW SA



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.