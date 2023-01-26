What We Learned from the Spurs’ loss to the Lakers

Fourth-Quarter implosions have become routine for the San Antonio Spurs this season. Though they went toe-to-toe with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night, the final frame was a thorn in their side once again. They had zero answers for Anthony Davis or LeBron James once the action slowed down in crunch time, and their offense went silent.

The Silver and Black are 20 games under .500 for the first time since Tim Duncan was a senior at Wake Forest, leaving the franchise with an abundance of questions to consider as the trade deadline draws near. This season was always about player development, and perhaps the time has come to expedite that process with appropriate roster moves.

Observations