Keldon Johnson drops 25 in Spurs’ collapse to Lakers

Coming off a blowout loss to the Portland Trail Blazers Monday night, the Spurs looked to enter Crypto.com Arena to get their first win against the Los Angeles Lakers this season. The Lakers had Rui Hachimura make his team debut since their trade with the Wizards, and Anthony Davis made his return from injury. These signs would make one think the Spurs were in trouble, but for three quarters, the Spurs were in control. However, things started to fall apart quickly when the fourth quarter started. The Lakers went on a 17-4 run in the fourth and never looked back. They outscored the Spurs 33-22 in the fourth and won the game 113-104.

Keldon Johnson led the team in scoring yet again with 25 points to go along with five rebounds.

Here KJ makes his past Patrick Beverley on the baseline for a nice finish.

oh, that was nice pic.twitter.com/XSEuKdfdXW — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 26, 2023

Off the Tre Jones pickpocket, Big Body knocks down a corner three and makes the Lakers pay. Jones finished with six points, six assists, three rebounds, and four(!) steals.

JONES WITH THE STEAL

JOHNSON WITH THE THREE

pic.twitter.com/d9Fu1l9gL1 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 26, 2023

Is Pat Bev cooked? KJ makes another move to blow past him and finishes over Dennis Schroder.

Big Body makin' his way thru traffic pic.twitter.com/YQ0E6ki3e6 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 26, 2023

Jeremy Sochan got the Spurs on the board first with a wide-open three. He finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Keita-Bates Diop was impressive in this one. He finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block. Here he goes coast-to-coast for the easy slam. Throw it down, KBD!

going coast to coast for ✌️ pic.twitter.com/inaTO3RiKl — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 26, 2023

GOTCHA! Zach Collins faked Westbrook out on the pump fake for the up-and-under finish. He finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

work out then, Zach! pic.twitter.com/s8LjnSsDvU — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 26, 2023

Doug McDermott’s catch-and-shoot badge is activated. He finished with nine points, a rebound, and a steal.

Malaki Branham drives in with the smooth up-and-under layup off the Sochan bounce pass. He finished with 11 points in 19 minutes and is looking better than ever.

FLYSWATTER! KBD swats Schroder at the rim.

KBD with the REJECTION!!! pic.twitter.com/1Qo8BdBunc — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 26, 2023

Cleanup on aisle 31! KBD gets the offensive board and puts in the finish under the basket.

WEIGHT ROOM! Sochan muscles his way for the finish over Thomas Bryant.

Jak ➡️ Jeremy pic.twitter.com/ixcBZTSEXB — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 26, 2023

SOCHAN THE DESTROYER! Jeremy cleans up the Josh Richardson miss with a putback slam!

SOCHAN WITH THE FINISH pic.twitter.com/ype1JzqXoq — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 26, 2023

Speaking of Josh Richardson, here is sinking a wide-open three. He finished with seven points, seven rebounds, and three assists.

JRICH FOR THREE pic.twitter.com/sdSjnhFmFf — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 26, 2023

Dougie McBuckets strikes again with a laser three to open up the fourth quarter.

Doug gettin' buckets pic.twitter.com/Nu2v29kcIH — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 26, 2023

How about another McBucket off the Jakob Poeltl feed? Poeltl finished with five points, eight rebounds, four assists, and a steal.

Something interesting to point out: The Westbrook/Collins beef has not ended.

Russell Westbrook grabs and throws down Zach Collins



Westbrook picks up a flagrant foul for it.pic.twitter.com/sYZmnrZfwl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 26, 2023

Further context:

Reminder that the last time the Lakers and Spurs played, Zach Collins fouled Russell Westbrook hard and had him bleedingpic.twitter.com/SXDNXnvSlL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 26, 2023

Oh well. Anyways, here are the full game highlights.