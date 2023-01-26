Attend the Spurs watch party tonight

The Spurs may be out of town on a road trip, but you can join like-minded San Antonio Spurs fans at Rock & Brews at 5702 Landmark (just of I-10 inside of Loop 1604) tonight starting at 9:00 PM.

Michelob ULTRA is hosting tonight and bringing along the goodies.

Last week, the Clippers beat the Spurs, but the Good Guys pushed them. This time, they are out for revenge.

If you are able to be there:

Game starts at 9:30

Spurs jersey & ticket giveaways

Wear Spurs gear and get a drink ticket while supplies last

Exclusive Swag giveaways

Tim Duncan bobbleheads will be on location.

Hope to see you there.

Go Spurs Go!

