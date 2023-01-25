Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Lakers

This season, LeBron James’ 5th since joining the Lakers, must be like Groundhog Day for him. The 38 year old King James is once again in the midst of a phenomenal statistical season (he’s on the cusp of surpassing Kareem Abdul Jabbar for the #1 spot on the all-time scoring list), but not much else has gone right for the Lakers this season. His running mate, Anthony Davis, is once again coming off of an injury, while the talent level and actual fit of the roster around him is the sports talk show gift that keeps on giving.

The Purple and Gold have had stretches of capable play. They’re 6-4 in their last 10 as of this writing and just completed a 25-point 2nd half comeback Sunday night against the Trail Blazers. This has largely been due to James’ freakish, still-awesome impact on the game, but for all his efforts, they’re just 22-25 with a the All Star Break practically upon us. A trade with the Washington Wizards for forward Rui Hachimura a few days ago signals a desire by the front office to make moves, but with so little wiggle room, they’re unlikely to swing any major trades that would shake up the landscape going forward.

For the Spurs, Los Angeles is the final stop of this short West Coast business trip, only hitting 2 cities along the way. With the Lakers playing their second game in as many nights, Keldon Johnson and co have a chance at getting the jump on what could be a tired Lakers squad.

San Antonio Spurs (14-33) at Los Angeles Lakers (22-26)

January 25, 2023 | 9:30 PM CT

Spurs Injuries: Devin Vassell (knee - OUT),

Lakers Injuries: LeBron James (ankle - day to day), Austin Reaves (OUT), Anthony Davis (AVAILABLE), Lonnie Walker IV (knee - OUT),

What to watch for

UNEXPECTED : As of this writing (10:54 ET), it was announced that, barring setback, Anthony Davis appears set to make his return from injury for this game against the Spurs. Davis has missed 6 weeks with a foot issue.

: As of this writing (10:54 ET), it was announced that, barring setback, Anthony Davis appears set to make his return from injury for this game against the Spurs. Davis has missed 6 weeks with a foot issue. Keldon Johnson has scored less than 20 points just twice in the month of January, with one coming in just 12 minutes of action against the Pistons. Johnson is shooting just 29% from beyond the arc so far this New Year.

Former Spur Lonnie Walker IV has been out since the end of December with knee tendinitis. Walker, who is posting career highs across most of the board, recently had his availability upgraded to, “day to day.” He’s missed 2 games since, maybe he was saving himself for his former squad?

How many of you have read your PtR Lexicon?? Tonight’s game is a FIGABABA for the Spurs, while it’s a SEGABABA for the Lakers! Coincidentually, the 2nd game for both teams comes against the Clippers.

Things appear to have quieted down on the Russell Westbrook front. The veteran All Star seems to have settled into his role coming off the bench this season and is still almost averaging a triple double (16-7-8)

LeBron has been dealing with an ankle injury and was questionable for the Laker’s game against the Clippers. Depending on how much burn he receives in that one, it’s possible the King could sit for the SEGABABA.

