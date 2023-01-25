Manu Ginobili Bobblehead Night is just around the corner

Continue celebrating the 50th season of the San Antonio Spurs with the fourth installment of Bobblehead Night.

On February 1, the Spurs host the Sacramento Kings.

As a reader of Pounding The Rock, you have access to special tickets for the night’s event.

Use THIS LINK to chose discounted tickets for the Manu Ginobili Bobblehead Night.

If you buy your tickets through PtR, you will get early access to the AT&T Center for the Courtside Experience. You’ll be in at 5:00 PM and bypass the pre-games lines.

As bobbleheads are limited to the first 10,000 patrons, being the first though the door not only affords you the opportunity to sit in the lower bowl and see the players go through their warm-up routine, but you’ll be assured to get your commemorative bobblehead.

Additionally, fans joining PtR will get a food voucher for a soda and your choice of hot dog ort nachos.

If you’re like me, then adding Manu to your River Parade gets you one step away from collecting all five legendary Spurs bobbleheads.

We hope to see you there!

