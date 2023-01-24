What We Learned from the Spurs’ loss to the Blazers

The San Antonio Spurs fell to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, succumbing to another blowout loss as their well-documented defensive struggles reared their hideous head. Although the youngest roster of the Gregg Popovich era has been no stranger to underperforming on the road this season, their second-half collapse was particularly jarring.

The Silver and Black were competitive for most of the game, maintaining a single-possession deficit with their Western Conference opponent until a Damian Lillard dunk with 4:40 left in the third frame opened the seal for an onslaught of points. From there, the Blazers picked apart San Antonio, sending them 19 games under .500 for the first time since 1997.

Observations