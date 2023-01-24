Spurs’ balanced attack wasn’t enough in blowout loss to Trail Blazers

Following a tough loss at home to Kawhi Leonard and Clippers Friday night, the San Antonio Spurs travelled to take on the struggling Portland Trail Blazers after getting the weekend off. The result? Not pretty. After battling through the first half and being deadlocked at 74, the Spurs were outscored 45-27 in the 3rd quarter and never caught up. The Spurs lost 147-127 and allowed 3 Blazers to score at least 25 points.

Keldon Johnson led this balanced attack with 20 points, four rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a block.

An early play of the game nominee with the smooth up and under layup finish.

Oh yeah, also, KJ was 3-7 on threes.

Won't stop raining 3s ☔️☔️☔️ pic.twitter.com/QJKDWjetq1 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 24, 2023

Jeremy Sochan had himself a nice game with 18 points, six rebounds, four assists, and a block.

Here he got the Spurs started with a denial on Jerami Grant.

❌ JEREMY BLOCK ❌ pic.twitter.com/wBgDiuiYXw — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 24, 2023

Sochan the shooter? Jeremy went 2-2 from deep!

Malaki Branham is still steadily improving as a shooter, as he knocks down this three. He finished with seven points, four assists, and a steal.

BREAKING NEWS: Josh Richardson is still a bucket-getter. He finished with 11 points, three rebounds, and two assists.

Doug McDermott was on fire. He made all three of his threes, including this one to close out the first quarter. He finished with 13 points, a rebound, and a steal.

Raining 3s in Portalnd ☔️



McBuckets with back-to-back 3 pointers to end the first quarter! pic.twitter.com/hYH6tbp9ks — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 24, 2023

Here Stanley Johnson gets double-teamed, and bounces it to Zach Collins for the easy slam. Stanley finished with two points, four assists, three rebounds, and a block. Zach finished with 11 points, three rebounds, and three assists.

STANLEY DIME, ZACH DUNK ‼️ pic.twitter.com/RnAGJ7HjWK — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 24, 2023

Romeo Langford is a part of the floater gang. He finished with 12 points, four rebounds, and two assists.

Floor general Tre Jones can be counted on to win those 50/50 balls. He finished with 12 points, seven assists, two rebounds, two steals, and a block.

Leave Romeo open? He’ll make you pay.

After picking up the loose ball, Romeo gets an and-one finish over Damian Lillard. He’s also another guy that can give you hustle plays at a moment’s notice.

‼️ Count that ‼️ pic.twitter.com/TMaG7aBU9q — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 24, 2023

Oh hey, it’s Doug again with a quarter-ending three! This time, it’s to end the second.

Tre finishes under the basket with ease, and here he does it over Jusuf Nurkic.

Jakob Poeltl with a one-handed jam off the Tre feed. He finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and a block.

Poeltl jams pic.twitter.com/oatJeg3uIR — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 24, 2023

And finally, here are the full game highlights.